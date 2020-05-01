The new Avengers Vid shows the first day of Brie Larson as captain Marvel

A new video of the filmmakers of the Avengers: Endgame, The Russo Brothers, shows the first day of Brie Larson as a new super-hero, Captain Marvel.

Avengers: the End of the game was a bit surprising with the little involvement of the captain Marvel of Brie Larson. The scene post-credits in Avengers: Infinity War saw Nick Fury Samuel L. Jackson’s call is essentially captain Marvel to get help before it is also turned into dust by Thanos. Prior to his appearance in Endgame, Brie Larson has played a role in his own movie, Captain Marvel has become one of the biggest hits of the first half of the year. Many had assumed that it would be a big part of the End of the game, but this has not proven to be the case.

Finally, the captain Marvel of Brie Larson appeared at the beginning of the film and helped in the final battle against the forces of Thanos. However, it has nevertheless played a large role in these two parts of the film, helping the heroes to kill Thanos before showing up at the end to help turn the tide against the armies of the supervillain. Now, we have our first glimpse of the first day of Brie Larson on the board as captain Marvel.

During a night of monitoring in quarantine on Comicbook.com the producers of the Avengers: Endgame Anthony and Joe Russo have shared the first time that Brie Larson was on the filming of the movie, as captain Marvel, greeting the other members of the distribution with hugs. You can see the full video below:

It was the first day of @ brielarson as captain Marvel… And here is a short video of his salvation in the casting for the first time. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/ewMLDqgVGk – Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

What have you all thought of the captain Marvel in Avengers: the End of the game? The character of Brie Larson would he have had to play a larger role in the film? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

Here is a synopsis of the plot for Avengers: End of the game:

The during serious of events set in motion by Thanos that destroyed half of the universe and fractured the ranks of the Avengers forces Avengers remaining to take a final position in the great conclusion of Marvel Studios ‘ twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame”.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: the End of the game is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

