the new bomb ultra sexy movie baywatch !

And a new bomb in baywatch ! Alexandra Daddario has been officially chosen to join the cast of the adaptation of the series “baywatch” at the cinema! “It’s official, we welcome the fabulous and talented Alexandra Daddario the cast of baywatch in the role of Summer. Alex is a woman outside, I know from experience, and I’m looking forward that you will discover in this role” announced that Dwayne Johnson, who will play him in the main role, on his account Instagram. A testimony of trust in respect of the actress that he has already crossed on the shooting of the film “San Andreas”.

The young woman of 29 years, which is illustrated in the series “Percy Jackson” or “True Detective”, was in competition with several actresses with plenty of charm like Ashley Benson, Bianca Santos, Denyse Tontz, Shelley Hennig, or even Nina Dobrev. But issue beauty, Alexandra Daddario has a few points to make, his hot scene in “True detective” to testify in his favor! The beautiful will Summer, played by Nicole Eggert in the sérieune master swimmer that will be hard to resist the muscled body and oiled Zac Efron.

Full of humor, Alexandra Daddario cracked of a tweet where she says that she is very excited and that she is to run in slow motion all morning !