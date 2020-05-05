The new bread Bae Is the leaven of Jake Gyllenhaal

One of the single most eligible Hollywood is off the market. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has recently announced the The show late with Stephen Colbert he is in a relationship with sourdough bread. “Then as my hair grew long and I went slowly in the world of the hipster, I found myself in love leaven“Said the actor to the host of the evening.

At the beginning of the interview, Gyllenhaal has even pushed Colbert out of respect for his leaven “at rest”. Colbert was asked if Gyllenhaal had fallen into the “cult of the leaven” that has emerged because of quarantine in the face of the coronavirus. Like many of us, Gyllenhaal is bored to shelter-in-place and has typed on a friend baker for instructions on how to bake bread. The yeast requires a fermentation in which most of the people do not have the time to deal in the course of their normal life. But thanks to COVID-19, we go through all our homes to try to fill the days, and the bread is one of the best ways to kill time.

Colbert has admitted that he was also a member of the sect, and showed his own starter for sourdough, which he described as a sour smell, fizzy and frothy – that Gyllenhaal gave two inches huge. Gyllenhaal was then given its own css barmy in front of the camera. “It’s beautiful,” said Colbert, who then sought advice on what he should do with his own starter. Gyllenhaal was surprisingly well informed in their advice on the gluten.

It would seem that the Spider-Man: far from home the star is really in love with the sourdough, and really, why not? The bread may not leave you, deceive you or criticize your shaggy hair and your wardrobe quarantine. However, the crust is strangely similar to the flesh – and when it is cooked, the food is almost orgasmic. We become so hot and bothered thinking about them, we may have to go pick up our own sweetheart sourdough kiss this time.

Cover Photo: YouTube

MORE NEWS:

A boss working from home gives a new meaning to the term “potato couch” during a video conferencing For more information, click here.

Doing their bit: 6 organizations that help people in need during the outbreak of coronavirus For more information, click here. Photo: Sladic (Getty Images)

The repopularisation of the Drive-In Theatre marks a return to a simpler time For more information, click here. Photo: J. R. Eyerman (Getty Images)

We needed it: you can now order cookies Girl Scout online For more information, click here. Photo: MarkCoffeyPhoto (Getty Images)



8 inspiring stories of communities coming together during the pandemic For more information, click here. Photograph: Justin Paget (Getty Images)

Inspired by: John Krasiński enhances “certain” things with “some good news” celebrating 15 years of “The Office” For more information, click here. Photo: YouTube

Soul Food: Cambridge, Massachusetts, The mayor pays local restaurants to feed the homeless For more information, click here. Photo: kuarmungadd (Getty Images)

Bakers hilarement creative want you to have your toilet paper and you eat it also For more information, click here. Photo: INA FASSBENDER / Contributor (Getty Images)



The New York launch of the “Corona Potlucks” and will need all the luck they can have For more information, click here. Photo: bernardbodo (Getty Images)

A dog heroic book of wine the edge of the street during the locking of the coronavirus For more information, click here. Photo: Vincent Scherer (Getty Images)

The sheriff takes advantage of the popularity of the “Tiger King” from Netflix to re-open Cold Case For more information, click here. Photo: Netflix

Tipping Point: Fireball has just opened the largest pot tricks (metaphorical) of the world to the jobless workers of the food and drinks service For more information, click here. Photo: artisteer (Getty Images)

Help prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control to CDC.gov or the world health Organization to Who.int for the latest information on coronavirus, and discover what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.