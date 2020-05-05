The new bread Bae Is the leaven of Jake Gyllenhaal

One of the single most eligible Hollywood is off the market. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has recently announced the The show late with Stephen Colbert he is in a relationship with sourdough bread. “Then as my hair grew long and I went slowly in the world of the hipster, I found myself in love leaven“Said the actor to the host of the evening.

At the beginning of the interview, Gyllenhaal has even pushed Colbert out of respect for his leaven “at rest”. Colbert was asked if Gyllenhaal had fallen into the “cult of the leaven” that has emerged because of quarantine in the face of the coronavirus. Like many of us, Gyllenhaal is bored to shelter-in-place and has typed on a friend baker for instructions on how to bake bread. The yeast requires a fermentation in which most of the people do not have the time to deal in the course of their normal life. But thanks to COVID-19, we go through all our homes to try to fill the days, and the bread is one of the best ways to kill time.

Colbert has admitted that he was also a member of the sect, and showed his own starter for sourdough, which he described as a sour smell, fizzy and frothy – that Gyllenhaal gave two inches huge. Gyllenhaal was then given its own css barmy in front of the camera. “It’s beautiful,” said Colbert, who then sought advice on what he should do with his own starter. Gyllenhaal was surprisingly well informed in their advice on the gluten.

It would seem that the Spider-Man: far from home the star is really in love with the sourdough, and really, why not? The bread may not leave you, deceive you or criticize your shaggy hair and your wardrobe quarantine. However, the crust is strangely similar to the flesh – and when it is cooked, the food is almost orgasmic. We become so hot and bothered thinking about them, we may have to go pick up our own sweetheart sourdough kiss this time.

