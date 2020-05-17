The new collab from Drake and Future will soon land

(Relaxnews) – The two rappers have mentioned the title “Life Is Good” on their stories Instagram respective on the 6th of January.

A photo, captured by several accounts of fans, shows the screen capture of a generic clip on which is written “Life Is Good Future + Drake” in yellow letters.

“Life Is Good” is not yet in stores but it could be a result of the previous mixtape of the duo “What a Time to Be Alive”, which date of 2015.

The details of this collaborative project are still limited, but Drake has légendé his story by saying that “Life Is Good” was coming very soon.

In addition, the rapper from Toronto has been seen in the process of turning a movie clip with the Future in a Mcdonald’s in Atlanta, last December.

Other rappers should also be included on this project, including 21 Savage and Mike WiLL Made-It.

Drake and Future have alluded to for the first time in a suite from “What A Time to Be Alive” last April, when the rapper from Atlanta has confirmed on Instagram that the album was already in preparation.

At the time, the Future had already been asked several times on the stage of the O2 Arena in London during the residence of the seven days of Drake.

Independently of this project with Future, Drake revealed his latest single in the date entitled “War” on Christmas eve. This freestyle, with the theme against the current of the holiday season, was accompanied by a clip filmed with several members of his crew OVO.

Drake has not been idle these past few weeks, as he also worked on their sixth studio album highly anticipated and on the soundtrack to the fourth season of the british series “Top Boy”.

For its part, Future has unveiled its seventh studio album, “The Wizrd” in January 2019.

More recently, the maker of hits of Atlanta has partnered with the mexican brand of tequila 1800 to supervise a collaborative album of seven new artists.

“1800 Seconds Flight. 2” includes contributions from Shaun Sloan, Lihtz, Test, Herion Young, Juicy 2xs, Seddy Hendrinx and Aurora Anthony.