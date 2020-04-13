The new conceptual art of the “League of justice” reveals the beginning of the design atlant

The new concept art, Justice League reveals the first glimpse of Atlantis.

One of the strengths of the Justice League is that it has given us an overview, but an overview of the key places of DC Extended Universe as Themyscira and Atlantis. While we were already aware of the mature beauty of Themyscira so that we may receive a version full in Wonder Woman, we didn’t know quite the serenity of Atlantis. In Justice League, we have briefly seen the native country of Aquaman, and with him, we also saw some of its residents who will appear later in the first output solo film for Arthur Curry.

The designs put in place in the Justice League have opened the door to Aquaman, which has mainly taken place in the Mecca of the underwater world. With Justice League and Aquaman behind us, and while we look to the future of the expanded Universe DC, we can take a look at some of the early designs of the Atlanteans. The conceptual artist Constantine Sekeris went on Instagram to show a first design of an Atlantean for the Justice League. Make sure you swipe to the right to see the complete design.

Conceptual art highlights all the angles which may be required to show a fish-humanoid with a multitude of gills.In the legend, the conceptual artist note how the images above were rapidly produced via Photoshop and then have been developed. The residents of Atlantis as they have appeared more prominently in Aquaman, which has given us a glimpse of the breathtaking of the city underwater.

Here is the synopsis official of the justice League from Zack Snyder:

Powered by his faith restored in humanity and inspired by the selfless act of Superman, Bruce Wayne asks the help of his new ally, Diana Prince, to confront an enemy even greater. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman are working quickly to find and recruit a team of métahumains to cope with this threat to the newly awakened. But despite the formation of this league of heroes unprecedented – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may already be too late to save the planet from an onslaught of catastrophic proportions.

Directed by Zack Snyder, the film stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons and Ciarán Hinds.

Justice League is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD.

Source: Constantine Sekeris