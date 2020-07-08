The new cut of Bella Hadid points out his uncanny resemblance to Carla Bruni

A fringe curtain, lengths, cone… it is Impossible not to think of the former first lady in seeing this new cut, which confirms their similarity with repeatedly emphasized in the social networks and the two women play.

Bella Hadid has unveiled his new hair cut this Tuesday on Instagram. The lengths of the conical and a fringe curtain, this new look of hair which appears in particular in the campaign, Helmut Lang, not without remembering that the former first French lady, Carla Bruni.

But the hair do not come here, which confirm the similarity of the traits (beginning with his cat eyes), between the model and the supermodel star of the new generation of podium finishes. The two women in the game clearly. In may 2019, were crossed in a dinner of Dior, which is held during the Cannes film Festival, and Carla Bruni had posted a picture on Instagram where she talked about Bella Hadid as “your (younger) sister”.

I have a hidden daughter ?“(“I have a hidden daughter ?”), in a post on Instagram. Seeing the last photo posted by Bella Hadid, one could almost speak of a similar appearance.” data-reactid=”27″>In Cannes, as in the previous year, the wife of Nicolas Sarkozy, asked : “I have a hidden daughter ?“(“I have a hidden daughter ?”), in a post on Instagram. Seeing the last photo posted by Bella Hadid, one could almost speak of a similar appearance.

