The new delusions of embarrassing Donald Trump about his daughter Ivanka

Since his election to the presidency of the United States, there are more blunders of Donald Trump. Sometimes vulgar, offensive, misogynistic or racist, the former man of business the headlines to each of its outputs in the press. Last interview date, given last week at the monthly The Atlantic. An interview in which he made some revelations to say the least, surprising on his daughter Ivanka. Very much present at the side of his father since his election, the young woman is one of her counselors, the most influential. And Donald trump is not dried up praise on her talented offspring : “It is a true diplomat“explained the american president before adding : “It would have been great to the united Nations, for example“.

A flash of lucidity was fortunately prevented from implementing his project : “If I had named, they would have cried nepotism, so that it would not have had anything to do with nepotism”.But this prestigious position is not the only one that Donald Trump had designed for his daughter : “I even thought to Ivanka for the world Bank. (…) It would have been great on this because she is very good with the figures“. If the american president is not free from criticisms, one can in any case not accuse him of not believing in his children ! Born from the union of Donald Trump with his first wife Ivana, Ivanka has always been the figure of a favourite daughter. With her husband Jared Küschner, Ivanka is now a key figure in the administration Trump.

The World Bank has escaped the young woman but the ambition of Donald Trump has referred to much more prestigious even for his daughter : “If it decides one day be a candidate in the presidential election, I think it would be very, very difficult to beat“. In any simplicity.

