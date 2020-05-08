the new duo of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande

The wait is over! It is today that Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have finally unveiled their first collaboration. Entitled Stuck With Uthis new song has been the subject of a music video that fans of both artists were called to participate, a process that is gaining in popularity in this period of containment where the shooting of a “true” clip has become quasi-impossible.

“ Help us to make the video Stuck With U. I want to see you have fun during this quarantine. This is the song that is ideal for all those who can not go to their prom this year. Send us your video, dressed in your dresses and your clothes “had asked Justin Bieber to his fans, last week.

“ I can’t express how pleased I am that we have waited so long for this duo. This time really means a lot more than he could have done it if it was implemented in a different way or with another song. To be able to lend our voice to this project and work together has been so rewarding. I really love this song! “added Ariana Grandea visibly delighted with the result.

This collaboration was a natural, since both artists have a link to any special unit. In the framework of its documentary series Seasons, Justin Bieber had, indeed, told that he had taken a liking to the music after you have been invited to come up on stage to sing a song with her friend Ariana Grandeduring the festival, Coachella, in 2019.

All the profits from Stuck With U will be donated to a foundation that gives scholarships to the children of front-line workers, still at the front during the outbreak of COVID-19.

