The new faces of pride: Nicole Maines Supergirl Lady Gaga, Representation and more

With the coronavirus doing the festivals on a large scale, a danger to the public health and widespread protests by forcing the nation to depend on the racial inequality, in this season of pride is unique in its kind. And, however, the spirit of a movement, itself born out of a protest continues. As the month of June is coming to an end and that the international Day of the pride approach, on the E! News asked some of the more recent generations of stars LGBTQ Hollywood to share what pride means to them in 2020.

Welcome to The New Faces of Pride.

When Nicole Maines joined the cast of Super Girl in his fourth season as Nia Nal / Dreamer, he entered history by becoming the first super-hero trans tv. Since then, she has actively contributed to the formation of the stories written by their revolutionary character, including one in march that addressed the true issue of the violence perpetrated against the trans community.

“It was a episode it was amazing, because the first day that I entered the game, people came up to me and told me how excited they were and happy to be able to do this story in Super Girl“Said Maines to E! News about the episode at the beginning of this year.” The whole world has realized the importance of this episode and everyone was like, Nicole, I’m so happy to do that. I am so excited to see this episode. So that was a sensation not only for me, but for everyone on the plateau of the importance of the area surrounding this episode, which was really cool to see. “