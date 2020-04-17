The new ‘Fail’ Pedrito Alone in the Xolos vs America of the chosen MX

Editorial Mediotiempo

Pedro Solá he did it again and was wrong to air the “confused” to Cristian Martinoli and Luis Garcia with the comedians, Huarachín and Huarachón.

The expert in news of shows entered to the transmission of the party of the eLigaMX between Xolos and America, where the salute mentioned other characters,

“Dear friends, ‘Huarachín’ and ‘Huarachón’, I want to congratulate, it is simply because, oh no, forgivenessare Luis Garcia y Cristian Martinoli, by Azteca 7, is presenting the program of the Liga MX. Do you remember that I asked that was I his best man? You see that’s why you like me also. Congratulations friends,” said Solá.

One was listed as the sponsor of the broadcasts of TV Azteca in the eLigaMX.

The presenter has been singled out as an object of ridicule and jokes for the wrong mention of a commercial mayonnaise, and gave it the name of the competition.

This is the first occasion that TV Azteca transmitted matches the eLigaMX by tv openas in past occasions going through the Internet.