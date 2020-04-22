The new features that land in Animal Crossing : New Horizons

It is now a month that we have left all to island life with Nook Inc. ! While we were being questioned on the future updates with the containment, it appears that Nintendo had planned his coup. Next Thursday, the April 23, 2020there will be a new free update of the video game Animal Crossing : New Horizons. This is what awaits us…

What happens in Animal Crossing : New Horizons this week

The lazy Root and the fox Rounard back in the license Animal Crossing as soon as this week. Like Blaise, who comes to sell us shoes, socks and bags, Root will have a booth from time to time on your island for you, with new flowers, plants, and even bushes. What to decorate your island with harmony ! On Rounard, the smarter you will be waiting on his boat Rounarama to sell you works of art and other objects of value (or not !). About the cultural expansion of your island, the museum expanded with the opening of an art gallery !

The events up to the month of June

After the annoying feast of eggs (we had an overdose of eggs, don’t you ?), here are the upcoming events that will be held during the coming three months in Animal Crossing : New Horizons.

The April 23 to may 4, 2020it is the Day of Nature ! What is bail out in Miles Nook+ with specific activities which will be rewarded as the planting of bushes.

The 1 to 7 may 2020we are entitled to a getaway is unique, only available during this period. To do this, you are invited to come to the airport.

The 18 to may 31, 2020it is the International Day of Museums and we imagine that Thibou will be the angels. A stamp rally will be organized to reap rewards…

Finally, throughout the month of Junethis is the season of weddings. It will be time to return to the island of Oj to photograph young couples fulfilled as Serge and Risette.

