The new film by Tessa Thompson, Balestra, is a thriller of fencing surreal

Tessa Thompson it’s a fucking movie star, and don’t be afraid to choose papers that are interesting and challenging, to boot. Of his work in the Indies as Sorry to bother youthe television , its prestige as the Westworldand blockbusters such as Thor: RagnarokThompson has impressed in all the time, offering a work within the intrepid and a penchant for physical comedy, even stupid. All these and many others make me very excited for the upcoming movie which she is an executive producer. Balestraas reported by deadline, is the next project of Thompson, an original thriller with a premise of the novel.

Thompson embodies Joanna Bathory, a fencer of olympic standard that has been a disgrace to professionals, and is waiting to come back with a vengeance. To prepare for the next ceremony, under the direction of their coach and her husband, she submits to an experience technologically surreal: a prototype program, which will allow you to continue training, lucidly, in your dreams. But when you do this, the reality begins to fold in on himself, his dream-state becomes a threat, and in close relation with the real world, and a mysterious stranger played by Marwan Kenzari (that has made heads turn as Jafar in the Aladdin remake) offers equal parts terror and temptation. The film will be directed by Nicole Dorsey (Black dots) and written by Imran Zaidi a history of Aron Coleite Eli (Locke and key).

Thompson had this to say about this premise is irresistible:

As the sport Balestra explores, the design of this piece is clear and fascinating – it is a fascinating look into the price of victory, and what problems can come to be dreams when our self-esteem, reality and identity are very closely related to them . Embark on this journey, both in front of and behind the lens, with Nicole Dorsey and this team is phenomenal to me, is a dream – the most beautiful.

And Dorsey, who Conflux black it is an indie that is well worth your time, he said this:

Work alongside Tessa Thompson is incredibly talented and insightful, in this psychological thriller, ripe with the themes of obsession, desire, prestige, and the reality of fluctuating is, literally, the dream of the film of a director.

There are many reasons to be excited by this photo. R: I love the Thompson, as Margot Robbie in front of her, used his influence as an artist-friendly way to create projects and women led by women. Two: I love a psychological thriller original of any of the products in these days, especially one with a premise so absurd and specific that resembles the combination of Beginning and Black swan. And three: I grew up across the street from the fencing of the olympic standard, and it is a world wild that the demand to see on the screen.

Balestra (whose title comes from a term in fencing) is currently in pre-production. For more information on Thompson, see his reading of James and the giant peach.