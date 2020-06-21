The new film from Will Ferrell comes out on Netflix next week, and it looks hilarious – JAPANFM

Trio Leuchten table Lamp with flame effect with LED solar IP44 – Cordo Ordered in the week before the 20h, delivered the next day! Free shipping and returns. Bulb included:Ja Specifications: additional Features:Non-adjustable to Create an environment in the garden or on the balcony with this table lamp Cordo. With the flame effect, it seems that a plug of air burns. 26,95 €

You probably already heard about this hilarious video of the singers of the icelandic Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, who sing a pop song in the middle of the rocks burned from Iceland, that came to light last month.

Entitled “the Volcano Man”, this was a stroke of clever marketing for an upcoming movie called Eurovision song contest: the story of the saga of the firea new original Netflix starring the two actors mentioned above. And guess what? This will be with us next week. On the 26th of June, to be exact. And everything we have seen until now, it seems that we are in a comedy absolutely crazy. But with Ferrell in the lead, would you expect less?

But this is not the only Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams what we can expect here, such as Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato, Natasia Demetriou (What we do in the shadows) and Jamie Demetriou (Bag of chips) will also appear. Suffice it to say that it is a casting stacked.

Side of the plot, Eurovision song contest it will focus on the two vocalists for the icelandic selected to represent his country at the graduation ceremony. To know more, here is the synopsis and official, straight from IMDb:

When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit have the opportunity to represent their country at the biggest song contest in the world, that we finally have the opportunity to demonstrate that every dream is worthy of being is a dream worth fighting for.

For the moment, there seems to be a first critical for Eurovision song contest: the story of the saga of the firebut there are certainly a lot of buzz starting to build around him, while Netflix is looking to close the month with another great original film. How does it compare to the mega hits of the last of the serpentine, as The extraction of and Gives 5 Bloods will have to see, of course, but at this time, we are very optimistic.

After all, with everything that is happening in the world at the moment, maybe we all need a classic comedy from Will Ferrell to make us smile.