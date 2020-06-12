the new handwheel port a discount of 300 Euro on a laptop Asus with i7

In the new flyer Unieuro there is a promotion very interesting on a notebook weblog ASUS. The timing chain allows you to bring home a laptop from the house of Taipei at a price of 300 Euros lower compared to the price list.

The computer in question is lASUS RX571GT-BQ115T, a laptop with a screen 15.6-inch and resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, which is available at 899,99 €precisely 300 less than the Eur 1.199,99€, for a savings of up to 25%.

At the technical level we find the Intel Core i7-9750H, accompanied by 8 gigabytes of RAM and a dedicated graphics card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 gigabytes of memory. The SSD instead is 256GB, to store files and install programs.

Unieuro also provides the home delivery for free and the possibility of making the retreat in the stock and the option that allows you to pay quickly on the site through the fast cash PayPal.

In addition, it is also possible to add to order the service extra of 12 months in addition to that provided for by the law. Just tick the dedicated box, but it is expected the payment of a premium of 129,99 Euro compared to the price already discounted.

The offer will be available until the expiration of the handwheel, and the availability is wide.