The new HBO Max Teaser puts the spotlight on the titles Batman and Classic Warner Bros

HBO Max has released a new teaser that features Batman Begins and the titles more classics of Warner Bros.

The next month, WarnerMedia will officially launch the streaming service HBO Max and offer it to subscribers approximately 10 000 hours of content in its infancy. Now, HBO, Max has released a new teaser that highlights some of the film titles and television Warner Bros. that will be available on the streaming service, including The Wizard of Oz, Game of Thrones, Gone with the Wind, Sesame Street, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Batman Begins and many others.

In fact, Batman is one of the characters in the classic Warner Bros.to get a shout live during the teaser for HBO Max. At one point during the preview, the narrator says: “there is a place where the witch of the West meets the king in the North. Where countless Oscar meet Oscar. Where a prince charges, encounters a black knight; or both.”

You can watch the new teaser HBO Max below.

HBO Max will be officially launched in the United States on may 27, 2020, at a cost of $ 14.99 per month. As to Batman, Warner Bros. is ready to reboot the Caped Crusader with a new film by director Matt Reeves. Full details of the plot on The Batman are currently released, although the film will focus on a young Bruce Wayne, and will feature a gallery of villains of Rogues which includes Catwoman, The Penguin and The Riddler. Following the Caped Crusader during his years of training as a protector of Gotham City, The Batman uses the detective skills of the hero to a greater extent than previous adaptations live. It should be the first chapter of a new trilogy with Robert Pattinson in the role of Batman.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script he co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin, The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in the role of the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz in the role of Catwoman, Paul Dano in the role of the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright in the role of commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro in the role of Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as the penguin.

The Batman should currently out in theaters on October 1, 2021.

