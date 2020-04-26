the new hit of Drake explodes thanks to Tik Tok

Unless you have been cut off from the internet since 1 week, it is impossible that you will be missed Toosie slide, the new tube of Drake. As we know, the canadian superstar is a regular at the hits. Of God’s plan to In my feelings, we no longer count its success. For the little ones, the pop star has decided to make the flavor of the day and use the latest social network to mode : Tik Tok.

What is Tik Tok

Tik Tok is THE new social network for fashion. Founded in 2016 by developers, the chinese, the app is a real hit global. In fact, there are not less 1.65 billion downloads in the world and more particularly in the 10-29 years, accounting for 40% of the users. The principle is simple : Create, view, or share visual content. The videos are often short ( 15 to 60 seconds), which makes the content more enjoyable to watch and share.

The challenges

If the videos Tik Tok are also viral, it is in large part due to the challenges. In fact, many of the dances, the choreography of all kinds have seen the light of day on the internet since the creation of the application. Most of the time, this is the music Hip-Hop rhythm to the Tik Tok. The challenges are often adapted to the words of these songs. This new fashion phenomenon is the “free” publicity to the artists, who are in the final, the winners of these challenges. The best example is the title savage Megan Thee Stallion and the ” Savage Challenge “. This challenge, which is predominantly done by girls, has allowed the single to rank 9th in the charts in the United States. She could not dream of a better place to promote her latest project Suga, released on the 6th of march last.

And Drake in all this?

He who is already a fan of dance viral (Remember Hotline Bling and the slew of diversion that it had spawned), and international success, it was foreseeable that Drake adds his grain of salt. It is as well as Toosie slide sees the light of day. The clip account already 13 million views 3 days after its release. Even if the title is more or less successful, it regrets the fact that a superstar like Drake is forced to run after a buzz he don’t really need.

Indeed, when one looks at the title more closely, one understands quite quickly that the title is for the sole and unique goal to work on Tik Tok. In the chorus (which represents all by itself 80% of the song, you can hear the singer we order the lifting of the right foot then the left, then drag and : “It right foot up, left foot, slide. Left foot up, right foot, slide. “The sound check all of the specifications of Tik Tok : Choreography easy to reproduce, chorus leading.

In addition, this raises a certain question. Indeed, when one sees how Tik Tok has reinvented the music industry and how big artists like Drake are eager to create a piece that will work for sure (because it meets a number of specifications), we are entitled to ask ourselves : is there a miracle recipe for making the hit ?

Finally, Toosie slide is far from being the best song of the career of Drake but he has at least the merit to exist. A chorus of the catchy song, a choreography easy to reproduce. Uonly thing is for sure : we haven’t heard.