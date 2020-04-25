The new home of $ 36.5 million of Kylie Jenner

2020-04-25 02:30:08

Kylie Jenner just lost 36.5 million of dollars on a new house, reports TMZ.

Kylie Jenner has recently filed 36.5 million of dollars on a new home.

The star of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ would have spent the amount for a new home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles.

The house is a single-storey building and has a huge area of 15 to 350 square feet, reports TMZ. It does not in the least its own home cinema, a bar, a games room and a gym. It also has a kitchen chef as well as a sports field full of championship-level basketball.

There are even two apartments for guests so that Kylie could invite anyone to visit the new mansion, which was originally $ 45 million.

Kylie has recently been named the youngest billionaire self-taught in the world and she has already confessed her siblings – Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner jokes always about his status as a billionaire.

She said: “It is only when we are in group conversation to talk about where we should go for a trip, everyone said,” Kylie? You’re going to pay for it? ” But they are really very proud of me. ”

Kylie also insisted on the fact that she was grateful for his huge platform.

She said: “I can’t say that I’ve done it myself. If they speak simply of finance, technically, yes, I don’t have money inherited. But I had a lot of support and a huge platform I was expecting nothing, I meant not the future, but [the recognition] feels really good. It’s a nice pat on the back … It is the power of social media. I had such a scope before you can start anything. ”

Kylie has a two year old daughter, Stormi Webster, with his former partner, the rapper Astroworld, Travis Scott.

Keywords: Kylie Jenner

Return to the flow

.