The new image of Wonder Woman 1984 plunges deep into its vibration of the 80’s

A new image promo steeped in neon for Wonder Woman 1984 online, showing Diana in all her splendor colorful. Warner Bros.has released the new image, as you can see below and this Diana (Gal Gadot) ready for battle in his armor and golden Lasso of Hestia ready to fight. The film, starring Gadot, Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen, and opens on the 1st of November.

The details of the plot have remained vague up to now, although we know that the film will take place in the current year, and that Diana faces Cheetah and Lord.