the new images of Bad boys 3 with Will Smith

Bad Boys Mike lowrey and Marcus Burnett to come together to solve one last case. The filming of Bad Boys 3 has been hectic, between laughter and delusions of shooting here’s a small selection

The morning the info that says it all, and that supposed! Every morning, from 6 in the morning, Jean-Jacques Bourdin took the orders of CTMR. With Charles Magnien and Matthieu Rouault , listen to a radio program/tv is unique in France. For three hours, Jean-Jacques Bourdin is applied to share the news that the closest to the everyday life of the French. An excellent event that combines the live updates, discussions on the news, the reactions and the intervention of experts. Simultaneously, from 6 to 8: 30 am in the RMC of the Discovery.

RMC is a radio generalist, mainly focused on the timeliness and interactivity with the listeners, in a format that is 100% spoken, which is unique in France. The programs of network of RMC revolves around the appointment of the headlights as Bourdin Direct (6-9), Large Mouth (9am-12pm), Brunet/Neumann (12h-14h) or Lellouche poster (14h-16h).