The new iPhone IF 2 is again on offer on Amazon

Back in offer on Amazon the new iPhone IF Apple 2. Today, the e-commerce Jeff Bezos offers an interesting discount for the smartphone of Cupertino company, which can be brought home at an affordable price compared to the price list.

To be clear: this is not an offer that is a miracle, but the savings is considerable if you take into account that is a smartphone available on the market, and also the little willingness of Apple to make deals.

iPhone IF 2, in the variant with 128 gigabytes of memory and staining (PRODUCT) RED, is available at 527,12 Euro, 21,88 Euros less than the 549 Euro price, for a savings of 4%.

The smartphone includes a Display Retina HD 4.7-inch, and a rear camera wide-angle 12-megapixel camera with portrait lighting, portrait, control, depth, Smart HDR of the new generation of video recording in 4K. The lens front-facing FaceTime instead, is 7 megapixels and also includes the portrait mode. This is also the Touch ID for secure authentication, and Apple Pay, while under the body is also present processor A13 Bionic with Neural Engine of the third generation. It is also compatible with the fast charge.

The sale and shipping is made directly from Amazon.