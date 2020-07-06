the new king of Instagram, before Kylie Jenner ! [Classement] • RAPRNB

If Kylie Jenner was, for years, the queen of Instagram, it seems that Dwayne Johnson himself have stolen his crown… Here is the ranking of 100 celebrities of the most bankable on the networks.



With its 184 million subscribers on Instagram, the last of the clan Kardashian has long been at the head of the social network Instagram. It was the personality the best paid to post sponsored. As well, the young woman at the head of the company Kylie Cosmetics, gaining a little over 1 million dollars per post. Except that this year, the mom of Stormi has made ahead of, and nobody expected it…

TO READ ALSO: The Rock sends a message to Trump and accusing him of passivity [Vidéo]

The Rock : the wealthiest person of Instagram

And no one sees it coming this is the former wrestler and actor (and producer) Dwayne Johnson, star of the saga Fast & The Furiousthat is become the richest person of Instagram with its 189 million subscribers. Its revenue from the social network exploded when the star of reality tv have declined. According to the media Hopper HQ, The Rock would win currently more than 1 million dollars per post sponsored when Kylie Jenner would earn a little more than 900 000. The actor who is on all fronts, was also the actor the best paid in the world in 2016 and 2019, with more than 89 million dollars pocketed.

Kylie Jenner is not to be pitied

Now at the 2nd rank of the personalities of the richest Insta, Kylie is not to be pitied. Even if she has been deprived of its title as the billionaire by Forbesit is still one of the celebrities most rich of his generation. The influenceuse and bizness-woman of 22 years old (would be 23 August 10) would have an annual salary of more than $ 500 million. In addition, her sister Kim, too, would have to join the close group of people who are better off, because according to her husband Kanye West (who is, incidentally, also became a billionaire recently), she would have joined the clan very closed of the billionaires. Claims disproved by Forbes one more time, but that justifies all the same, the fact that it is very close to the billion, with a fortune estimated at more than $ 900 million dollars and this is thanks to his company KKW Beauty, of which it has sold 20% of the units at $ 200 million.

In this Top 100 published by Hooper HQyou can also find, in addition to Dwayne Johnson and Kylie Jenner in 1st and 2nd position, Cristiano Ronaldo on the 3rd step of the podium with posts that are sponsored which would yield 889 000 dollars. Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Beyoncé (7th) to be placed behind… There in 13th position Jennifer Lopez, and Nicki Minaj, or Rihanna to 20th place, just ahead of Cardi B. Lebron James is 25th with posts at 307 000. The 1st rapper (and actor) arrives at the 30th rank, he is Will Smith, with 246 000 dollars for a post is sponsored.

Ranking of 100 celebrities most wealthy of Instagram in 2020 :