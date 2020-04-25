The new mansion of JoJo Siwa defies logic

JoJo Siwa proves that we must all begin to live our best lives by 2020. Unless some of us have already a station “7-Eleven” in our all new manor house.

The singer / dancer / artist 16-year-old Wunderkind was recently made on social networks to reveal its area, california newly acquired, with a “hall of sweets”, a bar at breakfast, a swimming pool and enough sequins, of sparks, rainbows and unicorns to last … a YouTube clip.

“Now, let’s take a tour of the house”, shouted the former star of “Dance Moms” in front of the camera, while standing in front of his huge house, before pointing his input, noting that: “I have been to park the Beamer in front. And the Tesla is on the corner of the street. But yes, there are my cars. “

Yes, we get it.

The huge foyer features a baby grand piano surrounded by mannequins in glass wearing the clothes soaked with the sequins of her video clips, an appearance at the parade, Macy ‘Day and D. R. E. A. M. tour. Have we mentioned that it would go back on tour? Last year, she won 27 million for his first, according to Display panel.

The show-n-tell of the homestead included a preview of a guest bedroom that is adorned with guitars and a juke-box, a basketball court and her dressing room filled to the brim with sneakers custom-designed.

The mansion even has a room dedicated to all goods branded with “all products under the sun, the moon, the stars, the galaxy and the milky way”, bows to hair to lunch boxes, passing by her own juices JoJo.

“Of course, JoJo Juice! I have never enough! This stuff is really amazing. JoJo Juice is so good. I’m quite obsessed with it”, exclaimed the native of Nebraska.

And if this stock of self-promotion was not enough, the teenager sleeps on sheets with his face on it.

JoJo has first found fame on “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition”, from “Dance Moms” and has finally broke out as a Youtube star thanks to his articles enthusiastic and his musical career, emerging, beginning with her single, “Boomerang”, which currently has 805 million views on YouTube since 2016.

Watch the videos above for a closer look at the dream home breathtaking JoJo. We are not jealous, we swear.

