the new movie will be 100% female and the rumors refer to an actress of Avengers

Following its dissociation with Johnny Depp, Disney is preparing a reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean with a woman as a main character.

The new es fallen there are now two years old : Johnny Depp will not be in the next Pirates of the Caribbean. When his reputation started to falter as a result of rumors of domestic violence, Disney has decided to dissociate itself from the actor to not get into any controversy. The producers had to find a replacement to Jack Sparrow for their next film, and their choice fell on a female character.

Photo credit : Walt Disney Pictures

Rumors abound about who will interpret this new pirate. According to Comic Book, Disney would consider Karen Gillan, an actress who appeared in several Marvel as Avengers : Endgame, as well as in Jumanji. Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence have also reportedly been approached to portray the role of Redd, a pirate that can be found in the amusement parks of Disneyland.

Karen Gillan in Jumanji. Photo credit : Sony Pictures

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will therefore not be a sequel but rather a reboot that will include new characters and a new storyline. This is Craig Mazin, the creator of the series Chernobyl, which will take care of script writing, helped by Ted Elliott. The future director remains to him still unknown.