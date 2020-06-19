The new must-see in Crave and Netflix this weekend!!!

After a day under the sun, what better than to settle the charges, to the interior, to see series and movies burst?

Once more this week, tons of new and exciting features that have been added to the catalogs Crave and Netflix!

If you are fans of drama, suspense, comedy, hilarious, or films of the superhero, we have something for you!

Here the new Crave and Netflix to watch this weekend :

Crave

The art of the lie

With the help of an accomplice, an old man began to empty the bank account of a rich widow, whom I had met on a dating site. But the grandson of his prey gives him a hard time.

This thriller detective starring two actors who are loved by the public : Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren! To see from now on Crave!

Perry Mason

In 1932, in Los Angeles, in full expansion, a lawyer in the dèche is assigned to a cause or unexpected.

This new drama series together Matthew Rhys, John Lithgow and Tatiana Maslan.

You can watch the first episode of season 1 from now on Crave and a new episode is added every week!

Kuessipan

The friendship of two teenage girls innu, inseparable since childhood, is threatened by the fact that a dream of emancipation of women outside the reserve.

This canadian film starring Sharon Source Ishpatao.

In addition to these suggestions for film and tv, Crave prepares a selection of special Fathers day!

You will find there among other things Med, The Sopranos and Six feet under the ground! To be discovered from the Sunday, June 21!

Netflix

The floor is made of lava (the Floor is Lava)

The teams go through the rooms filled with “lava” by jumping from one chair to another, clinging to the curtains and swinging with the chandeliers. It is not a joke.

A fun contest also absurd! The first season is now available in Netflix.

The political, season 2

Under the gloves, the claws. A duel of anthology is the of prepare New York, and all shots are allowed.

The rest of this series of critical success arrived today on Netflix!

Captain America : Civil War

When Captain America fight for their friends superheroes to remain independent, it’s the Avengers against the Avengers, while his team-mate Iron Man that is submitted to the government.

A great entertainment that brings together Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson!

