The New Mutants : A new spot to announce the panel of Comic-con !

Do you remember the time when the trailer ends with a release date ? This seems to be very far away… stop being true that the blockbuster mutant will be released at the end of the month of August, in view of the situation covidienne in the united States, the 20th Century Fox present The New Mutants in the Comic-con In the House next week. So we have an appointment on Thursday, July 23, at 23 hours, to a virtual panel of the presence of the actors, Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Henry Behind, Blu Hunt, and director Josh Boone. To the poor. The promotion began three years ago…

The Mutants prove to be dangerous to themselves as to others, when they make the discovery of their powers. Held against his will in a split secret of a mysterious psychiatric hospital, five young mutants must master their gifts and to assume the grave errors of its past. Pursued by a supernatural power, their fears, the more terrifying it will become a reality.

The New Mutants is achieved by the Josh Boone and released in France on August 26, 2020, with Anya Taylor-Joy (Illyana Rasputin/Magik), Maisie Williams (Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane), Henry Behind (Roberto “Bobby” da Costa/sunspot), Charlie Heaton (Sam Guthrie/Cannonball), Blu Hunting (Danielle Moonstar/Mirage) and Alice Braga (Dr. Cecilia Reyes).