The New Mutants claims to have a new release date … in the rooms!

Many of you imagined probably already like Bart Simpson who went to see the movie Tomy and Daly on the big screen for a few decades. It is true that the last opus of the universe mutant has suffered – as some productions major – several delays in its release, to the point of appearing immersed in a cruel joke. Hope, however, that the fifth is due in late because The new mutants It continueth always to reach the theatres, and plans to do in the summer of 2020.

Via Variety, the news comes that Disney has once again included The New Mutants in his release schedule. This feature, designed by 20th Century Fox, previously named, plans to make his debut on the big screen on August 28, 2020.

It should be added that, in parallel to this announcement, the Casa del Ratón has delayed the first of Ron’s Gone Wrong –Animation on robots friends– February 26, 2021 to April 23 of the same year. For this last date, another production enigmatic (untitled) was going to originally come out, which has already been deleted from the calendar Disney.

With the latest rescheduling of The New Mutants, the commitment of the company to the largest exhibitors in the United States is reaffirmed. already in service since two months. Not later than yesterday, the new release date of the epic has also been confirmed. Mulan for the 24th of July next.

While the arrival of the remake of the classic cartoon is projected on a global scale, that of The New Mutants, until now, is treated as a first local. In our country, and for the moment in Mexico city, it is expected that in mid-June the cinemas are already taking the relay out gradually and with certain restrictions. That said, ideally, there would be no obstacle to enjoy his first summer mentioned above, as well as that of Principlethe highly anticipated film from Christopher Nolan.

With a cast led by Anya Taylor-Joy and Maisie Williams, The New Mutants for a group of young mutants who have to face their own demons while remaining locked up against their will. The latest report of his first was due to the outbreak of the crisis in health care. And let’s not forget that his very first release date was the 13th of April 2018!