The New Mutants : Maisie Williams (GoT) is concerned, the film will release a day at the cinema ?

This project of fantastic film re-visiting the story of five young people under the prism of the horror, produced by the Foxthere is still talk of him. After having seen its release date postponed for the first time because of reshoots, in order to make The New Mutants more scary, and add new characters, it would seem that the film is still not ready to land in theaters in the. In an interview with Rolling Stones, Maisie Williams, the famous Arya Stark of Game of Thrones, was asked about the current state of the film, in which she played the Wolfsbane. His response was not really reassuring, as she exclaimed : “P***, who knows when it will come out.“The reason ? The famous reshoots of which you spoke earlier, have still not been shot !

Maisie Williams there is not the only actor to worry about the future of filmsince she also confided to the reporter that Charlie Heaton, who plays Cannonball, is not known when it will come out. “I hope that this interview will ensure that everybody hurries up a little !“she finally confided to Rolling Stones. This spin-off X-Men will not soon achieve the status of phantom film if the studios do not decide to turn the missing scenes ! All the more that it is quite curious to see what will give the plot of New Mutants on the screen, in which a romance LGBT between two super-heroes will bring a bit of diversity. One of the reasons for this delay in planning could be the closing of the deal between the Fox and Disneybut now that the first belongs to the second, things should unravel soon…