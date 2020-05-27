The New Mutants : Nine new images of the Old Mutants !

Discover new photos of the shooting of New Mutantsit is a bit like traveling back in time… as a reminder, the blockbuster mutant Josh Boone has been put in a box in 2017 ! The end of the tunnel approaching, so here are a handful of new images where the Medfield State Hospital – set used in Shutter Island and The Box – looks more scary than ever. Subliminal Message : The Box is an excellent movie !

The Mutants become dangerous – to themselves as to others – when they make the discovery of their powers. Held against their will in a division secret of a mysterious psychiatric hospital, five young mutants must tame their gifts and take on the serious mistakes of their past. Hunted by a supernatural power, their fears, the more terrifying will become a reality.

The New Mutants is achieved by Josh Boone and released in France on August 26, 2020, with Anya Taylor-Joy (Illyana Rasputin/Magik), Maisie Williams (Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane), Henry Zaga (Roberto “Bobby” da Costa/Sunspot), Charlie Heaton (Sam Guthrie/Cannonball), Blu Hunt (Danielle Moonstar/Mirage) and Alice Braga (Dr. Cecilia Reyes).