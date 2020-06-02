The New mutants : the director is still hoping to make a trilogy for Disney – News Movie

The arrival at the shows very soon New mutants has been more than challenging, that does not change anything in the dream trilogy Josh Boone.

It almost sounds like it with distrust, but The New mutants finally has a release date final film. Before being a once again shifted, this time because of the pandemic of Covid-19, movie from Josh Boone was released in cinemas on the 1st of April, a date almost prophetic for a deferral, which became chronic since 2018.

Finally stalled at the 28 August in the United States and two days earlier in Francethe film of superheroes with ambitions “horrific” was not spared by Disney which has not relegated its streaming platform (such as for Artemis Fowl), a scenario that seemed more predictable as Disney has put in the time to reprogram it.

Anya Taylor-Joy and a well of CGI

It must be said that the X-Men and other mutants have lost in the ranks at Disney since Dark Phoenix (critical here), which was found stuck in the full redemption of the Fox, has probably sunk the franchise by its performance and catastrophic at the box office (the biggest flop of 2019) and has even impacted the finances of the studio. Of what to think that the firm would definitely give up the project so dear to Josh Boone, who was not scheduled to stop at the end of a movie. But that was before the production is complicated.

The filmmaker had already spoken of the result that it would like to achieve, the New Mutants : Braziland the scene post-credits for a teaser of the villain of the second part that he has not been able to turn, but in a recent interview with Comicbook, the director is even more projected in evoking an outright trilogy that he has planned for 2017 and does not want to fall :

Collateral damage

“Finally, after all this time, I was able to make the film MY film The New mutants, and I’m proud of it. What I hope now is that he will have enough success for the studio, enabling me to finish a trilogy. I have already planned everything.”

If The New mutants can push some curious people in the dark rooms, the production is chaotic (which often goes unnoticed on the screen) may discourage many fans, even more so, after the images of the Bear Demon special effects atrocious that have been revealed, and the bitter failure of Dark Phoenix. It does not, therefore, a very big risk, foreshadowing that the movie from Josh Boone with Anya Taylor-Joy and Maisie William should not be an incredible performance at the box office and with the critics (the curse could continue after his arrival in the poster). Even if we’re not asking for that to be wrong and to see a good movie.

Disney should probably have a plan (or will necessarily) to introduce mutants in the MCU, even more with the possible arrival of Peter Evans in the series WandaVisionbut probably something not to New mutants. And then before we talk about suites, it should be noted that the film comes out in cinemas, and with its past, one can still doubt.