The New Mutants : The film will be released directly purchase digital in the United States…

End of the suspense… in The United States, The New Mutants will not come out at the cinema, but by purchasing digital. The blockbuster mutant Josh Boone has just appeared for pre-order on Amazon.com at the price of 25.99 usd. The release date is not yet known, but it could be unveiled tomorrow, during a conference to shareholders. The New Mutants in the final download, it is a promise of money in a period of crisis for Disney… but this is not the business of fans of the Film world X-Men, who find themselves deprived of an outing on the big screen. (Even if one can always dream of a limited release once the cinema will be reopened.) And for what is put online on Disney+, know that it is probably impossible, since a binding contract between the productions 20th Century Fox and the platform HBO is already in place… We now expect information to France !

The Mutants become dangerous – to themselves as to others – when they make the discovery of their powers. Held against their will in a division secret of a mysterious psychiatric hospital, five young mutants must tame their gifts and take on the serious mistakes of their past. Hunted by a supernatural power, their fears, the more terrifying will become a reality.