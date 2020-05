The New Mutants : the production loose full of unpublished images

The production of “The New Mutants” comes to reveal new images from the film. The work of Josh Boone is always meant to be released in cinemas in spite of the repeated delays. In the meantime, here is a series of photographs previously unpublished.

The film maudit, produced by the Fox, has been pushed back a countless number of times. At the base, he would have had to see the light of day in 2018. And then he was finally released on April 1 of this year after many postponements. But the spell is hard on the production of mutant as the Covid-19 has prevented the movie from seeing the light of day in cinemas. Now, The New Mutants is expected on the 26th of August next. In the meantime, here’s the full new images.

Behind the scenes

After many delays and rumors that the film would be released directly in VOD, Disney has finally given the New Mutants a new release date. Some people think that it is a date too optimistic and that the film will be again deferred. With bad luck he has, anything is possible…

But in the meantime to discover the film, the production has unveiled new photographs of the filming. Stunning photos from magazines SFX and Empire. This mixture of images taken from film and photo shooting offers a new perspective on most of the main characters. On these photographs appeared to some members of the cast. Maisie Williams is in close-up in the skin of Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy is sitting against a wall in the role of Magik and Charlie Heaton (Cannonball) seems to help Blu Hunt (Mirage) in difficulties. Appear and also Henry Zaga and Josh Boone full discussion. The filmmaker gives probably his instructions to the young actor. To reassure a few fans waiting for the release of the final film…

The New Mutants are introduced in the 1982 comics Marvel comic by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod. It is a group of young heroes, mutants, team first derivative of the X-Men. The original group was composed of Shadowcat, Magik, Magma, Cypher, Warlock and Night. The feature film will offer a different team, which is based on the teams ‘ most recent comics.