The New Mutants : the X-Men horror with Maisie Williams (re)releases

This is the 1st of April that The New Mutants will land in the cinema. Would it be a bad joke ? At the present time, the question needs sadly to be asked. And for good reason, this movie was initially due out in April 2018, before finally being pushed for because of reshoots in order to provide a more horrific in the final result. The twist ? These reshoots were never held…

The mutant version horror

Thus, to see The New Mutants to be programmed into rooms after 2 years of delay we question necessarily its overall quality, despite a cast rather cool consisting of Anya Taylor-Joy (Peaky Blinders), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) or Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things). And this is not the new trailer that we will be reassuring.

Despite a very basic premise intriguing – young teens traumatized by the discovery of their different powers are brought together in an institution ready to do anything to analyze it, and destroy it, the trailer doesn’t announce anything crazy. In the manner of the recent X-Men Dark Phoenixthe history and realization seem to be quite chaotic, and the horror seems far too superficial on the screen. Where they would have been able to play on the anxieties of personal heroes in order to stage a psychological horror that is more subtle, we should end up with a jump-scare clichés. Thence to suspect that the film is less scary than what we sell the video, because of the absence of the famous reshoots…

The New Mutants will it be a good surprise or a new disappointment in the film world of X-Men ? Rendez-vous on the 1st of April to find out.