The New Mutants : trailer and new release date

Julie M., Laurent P. · Published on June 5, 2020 at 08h32

· Updated June 5, 2020 at 08h41

After many postponements in its release date, The New Mutants, long-feature film, Josh Boone around the franchise, X-Men, is beautiful and well planned at the cinema. A movie to discover in the rooms, if all goes well, the August 26, 2020.

A true arlésienne that starts to be a little too much… The New Mutantsfeature film Josh Boone around the successful franchise, X-Men, is seen for at least two years to be deferred to the Greek calends. And for good reason : the film, produced and originally distributed by 20th Century Fox, has adapted its schedule of output as a function of another film of the franchise, X-Men : Dark Phoenix. But it is without counting on the redemption of the Fox by Disney for once again upsetting the release of the film, closely followed by the spread of the epidemic Coronavirus. In the end, the film is expected to release in theatres on the 26th of August 2020, after three years of waiting.

A film that sets the scene Anya Taylor-Joy (Magick), Maisie Williams (Felina), Alice Braga (the Dr. Cecilia Reyes), Charlie Heaton (Rocket), Blue Hunt (Mirage) or Roberto Da Costa (Solar). Also of note is the presence in the casting ofAntonio Banderas in a role that is still unknown.

Synopsis :

The Mutants are the most dangerous, for themselves as for others, when they discover their powers. Held in a division secret, against their will, the five new mutants have to tame their gifts and take on the serious errors of their past. Hunted by a supernatural power, their fears, the more terrifying will become a reality.

