The new normal after the pandemics and disasters

Over the last half-century – or to be more precise, during the 75 years which followed the end of the Second world War, mankind has developed at an unprecedented speed. The scientific and technological revolutions have enabled real advances in the field of transport communications. The Internet and mobile communications have not only caused a revolution but also changed qualitatively the areas of trade and investment. Globalization, understood not only as a unique system of world trade, but as a new quality of mobility and the interconnection of people, has become a reality that transcends the boundaries of States.

This process of global interconnectivity, not only at the State level, but also at the level of society, could only lead to the fact that a truly global company, gradually began to take shape, united by links, of interest, and, gradually, cross-border. by values.

At the political level, this process has led to the consolidation of the concept of global governance and the emergence of the first signs of the transformation of the world into a single global regime. Naturally, this dynamics of the events has posed a serious challenge to the sovereignty of States.

Globalization, therefore, has become increasingly viewed not only as an opportunity but also as a challenge. In many countries, discussions have started on whether to fix some sort of limit to the globalization, to find an optimal balance between global interests and national.

In a large measure, these discussions and governance practices were more characteristic among the non-western countries, but recently they have become increasingly popular in the West. The election and the politics of Donald Trump, are a striking proof of this.

But all of these steps are purely political. The material basis of globalization itself, its technological base, has not been questioned by anyone in the dominant policy. Most often, these questions were left to futurologists.

The arrival of the 1960s and 1970s, under the influence of the reports of the Club of Rome, a discussion is open about the limits of resources on human development: the fact that the world does not have enough fuel, arable land, potable water, etc, The doom pronounced of some of these provisions led to the conclusion that humanity should abandon their belief in progress as the main stimulus for the development, and the idea has been expressed that the future generations will not live better, but even worse than us, and therefore the future is not optimistic.

A campaign launched under the auspices of the UN to respond to these warnings has continued to emphasize the possibility of progress, of optimism and of development as a moral attitude, key to humanity. Within Nations, the expression “sustainable development” appeared. Although it has been pointed out that humanity should take care of the environment, there was no doubt about the path to follow for a constant development on a global scale.

In recent years, and at the same time, the first in the framework of the sociology of academia, and then into a cultural space and information wider, a theory began to gain popularity, focus on the global society of risk. Its essence is that the constant complication of the technological links and social between people on a global scale increases almost inevitably the level of risk that may accumulate and, by a cumulative effect, undermine the stability of the entire global system.

These risks and the disasters they cause can be of a different nature. On the one hand, it is a industrial risk. This is not a coincidence if the theory of the world society of risk has become particularly popular after the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011. The other hand, these are natural hazards associated with an imbalance in the human exposure to nature and it is clear that in this formulation of the problem, there is no clear line between a rational assessment components and irrationally mystical, such as the theory that “nature takes its revenge on man.”

In this context, a kind of eschatology and the ecological and the aesthetic associated with the doom and gloom began to take shape. The strong demand of many layers of the world society for the ideas recently expressed by Greta Thunberg has surprised many politicians traditional, and over the past two years, this has highlighted the true global demand for this type of irrationalism.

Until recently, the practical implementation of this global society of risk was mainly the problem of climate change and the international community’s response to this particular question in the form of the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement.

All these problems, one way or another, related mainly to the medium-term planning, but the progress of the pandemic coronavirus has led decision-makers to discuss the issue of natural risks of the globalization and of the global society, which will be the case today and in the foreseeable future. As a result, all the talk on the ultimate fate of humanity and the risks of catastrophism are now at the forefront in the world.

The coronavirus has shown that the risk of external non-political are in fact the number one topic of strategic planning in modern. In addition, they are quite capable of changing qualitatively and, possibly, irreversibly, the world order existing.

Therefore, it is advisable to put emphasis on the analysis of experts in the formation of a world society of risk, and its political impacts. Of course, it would be naive to try to create a kind of “theory of the black swan”, but the evaluation and calculation of a new category of risks, non-political world should become the object of reflection.

In fact, we now see that the problems of climate change, epidemics and pandemics, other strings of natural disasters and human-caused highlight the concept of a world society of risk, not only in theory, but as a true alternative to the existing. the process of globalization. It is therefore extremely important to evaluate the possible consequences of these new risks to the system of world politics, and the transformation of the world order.

As a result, the strategic planning world should be transformed into overall risk management.

And in this context, it is not only the economic, trade and transport, which are. The question key moral seems to be much more important – the development and progress are possible in a global society at risk? After all, if the strings of disasters are no longer an exception but a norm of life, according to this theory of the risk society, then everyone should understand that something else with a probability almost natural to follow the coronavirus.

At this stage, we do not have to talk about sustainable development. And as a result, should we accept as a new rule and steadfast that the future of the human community will only get worse?