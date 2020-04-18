The New Orleans Jazz Fest is officially cancelled due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus

The festival organisers have made the announcement Thursday, saying that although they have previously stated that the festival would be postponed to the autumn, the outbreak of coronavirus, which continues to “evolve in an unpredictable way” has compelled them to cancel the event this year and to focus on 2021 instead.

“It must be something really capital to interrupt a tradition of 50 years in New Orleans as special as the Festival, but we are convinced that the course that the most prudent at this time is to allow more time for the situation stabilises,” said a press release on the website of the festival. said.

The statement adds that the organizers of the festival have already started working on next year’s event, which will run normally from April 22 to may 2. To support the local musicians have lost gigs because of the pandemic, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, the owner of the festival, has set up a relief fund to support them during this period.

The cancellation comes after the mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, has recommended that all large gatherings be reprogrammed for the next year in order to mitigate the spread of the virus in Louisiana, which was a Thursday 22 532 confirmed cases and 1 156 deaths.

“My recommendation is absolutely not big events such as the French Quarter Fest and the Jazz Fest, even the Essence Festival, in regards to the year 2020,” said Cantrell in a press conference on Tuesday. “The attention should be on 2021.” Related Post: Watch the documentary Coachella with Beyoncé, Kanye West and the hologram Tupac The Festival, Essence announced on Wednesday that it was cancelled and would return in 2021. The Jazz Fest, which attracted nearly half a million participants last year, offers a variety of music ranging from jazz to folk and pop. The programming this year included The Who, Lizzo, The Beach Boys, Wu-Tang Clan, Erykah Badu, Lionel Richie and more. John Prine, who passed away last week due to complications related to the coronavirus, also had to occur. A spokesperson for the festival has not commented on whether the planning of the next year would be the same. The fans and the artists say that this is the right choice Kristen Wiltse-Santoro of Beverly, Massachusetts, said that she had attended the festival over the past four years and that she looked forward to this year. “It is a journey that I do with my girlfriends every year, so it was supposed to be a time to reconnect with my friends,” said Wiltse-Santoro at CNN. “This festival is really, really special because of the variety of the numbers that are there and the variety of participants … everyone is laid back, kind and generous.” Although disappointed with the cancellation of the festival, the public relations officer of 53-year-old said she thought it was the right decision to make. “It is clear that our country needs to heal,” she said. “The organizers of the festival give priority to the well-being and safety of their staff, participants and artists.” Since 2013, Troy Andrews, known as Trombone Shorty, is on the spot programming the most coveted of the festival. He closes the festival with the sounds alive his trombone and his trumpet. Related Post: Celine Dion is in addition to the stars of the event One World : Together At Home | Arts | The Sun “I considered it the highlight of my life,” said Andrews to CNN. When Andrews learned that the festival had been cancelled, he said he was sad for the first time during this pandemic”, but added that it would have made the same decision. “At this point, it is to save lives and make things a lot easier for front-line workers and people who have put their lives on the line every day,” said the musician, 34 years of age. “This will be bigger and better [l’année prochaine] and many more people will have a lot more energy.” Wiltse-Santoro said that when the gates of the Fair Grounds Race course that would open their doors next year, you can bet that “we will be there with our dancing shoes on and support the city”.

Ed Lavandera of CNN contributed to this report.