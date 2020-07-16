The new personalized watch Audemars Piguet Drake is amazing

In October of 2019, Matthew Williams, designer and creator of the brand 1071 Alyx 9SM, and recently appointed artistic director of Givenchy, was presented with a watch, Audemars Piguet custom in his account of Instagram. Designed by the Parisian Crazy of Paris, who regularly engage their talents in the bracelets of Rolex, Patek Philippe or Richard Mille in inlaying diamonds and sapphires of all colors, the design of Williams was a watch that does not need to be updated to tell the truth.

Popular among the rich and famous such as Kanye West, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber or Neil Patrick Harris, the Royal Oak of Audemars Piguet, was opened in 1972. This last had caused a sensation with its angular shape and modern design. At the time, the watches were delicate, made of gold. The model of Piguet had a dynamic aspect, and was made of steel.

But as expected, the collab’ Alyx x Mad Paris x AP hits a great shot. This Audemars piguet has a box of industrial grade steel and a sphere made of brushed stainless steel. The name of the watchmaker as well as the registration 1017 ALYX 9SM are obviously present. The loop of the strap takes the form of the signature of the designer (see by scrolling through the photos of your publication, Instagram).

At the time of writing these lines, only 40 copies of this Royal Oak custom have been put up for sale, the price is quite high of 47 995$. With a prize of this size, it can be expected that the richest people in the world, go more. And that is exactly what happened as Drake, currently the third rapper in the world’s richest, according to Forbes, has placed the hand in a model. This watch is in fact the last acquisition of the rapper from Toronto in the matter.

Drake is accustomed to exceptional watches. We remember having seen recently with his Rolex in collab with Chrome Hearts.