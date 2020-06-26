the new photo that is concerned ⋆ StarMag.com

Khloe Kardashian is increasingly unrecognizable ! In social networks, the mother of the True if it appears again with a “new” face.

At this point, Khloe Kardashian is known for his physical transformation incredible. If she is addicted to the sport, the sister of Kim Kardashian seems to have had to resort to cosmetic surgery on repeated occasions.

Lately, the young man lit social networks revealing photos of when she was unrecognizable. This week, it has renewed the experience, and this has not gone unnoticed…

A radical change !

Khloe Kardashian has revealed his new face by participating in the partner Pampers. Your daughter Real muse, a business woman, do not hesitate to to take the pose for the brand. It has been given to know the story photos on Instagram.

Only here is, once more, Khloe Kardashian no longer looks like himself. The nose is very refined, the oval of the face is very strong and doe eyes, very learned, you can ask questions.

As simple as that the abuse of photoshop or the real transformation through the surgery ? Only the mother knows that !