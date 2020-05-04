The new photos of Jason Momoa for a magazine are so good that they have got 1.2 million likes in less than 24 hours

The actor Jason Momoa made headlines around the world, but this time, it is not because of her shenanigans sub-marine, or of his attempts to impress Khaleesi. The actor has recently been awarded to the magazine Esquire an interview that has caught the attention of many internet users because of its photographs of unusual and adorable.

Why the name of Momoa figure there on the lips many people ? The actor, who looks like a Greek god, has shown a different side of his life when he participated in a photo shoot with a cat eating peaches. This proves that Momoa is really a bad boy with a heart of gold and is really the king of wild beasts, especially when you consider his love for animals.

The actor Jason Momoa showed a different side during this photo session

During the interview with Esquire, Momoa revealed that he was a true fanatic of animals and a family man. He has two dogs at home. The two are from a cross interesting : half malamute, half wolf. In addition, the actor has two children. And a donkey. Yes, you read that correctly. A donkey.

The actor has also told how he had had the scar near his left eyebrow. No, this was not during an epic battle to save humanity. In 2008, someone hit him with a glass in a bar in Hollywood.

Momoa, 40 years old, is an actor who loves superheroes. He has played Aquaman in the superhero movie Batman v Superman : Dawn of justice (2016), Justice League (2017), as well as in the film Aquaman (2018).

Did you know that Momoa has also embodied Conan in the film of the same name of 2011 ?