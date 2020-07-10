The new poster for the horlogerie – FHH Log

All trademarks not mentioned by name in the same way, but their role is identical. “Friends “, ” the Ambassadors “, “Talent, “”Heroes,” which embody a style, an art of living and values. Your mission ? Take the message of the brands. The recipe is not new, TAG Heuer has been one of the first watchmakers in the 1970s after Steve McQueen had fed the Monaco, on the road to success, being in the movie The Man. The” The king of Cool “the icons of today, the figures are followed by tens of to embody the different universes of the brand. Athletes, surfers, actors, models or pilots, they have in common is the taste of the challenge, the overcoming of oneself. Side car sport, the actor and driver Patrick Dempsey is today one of the most faithful friends of the brand, with Jean-Éric Vergne, in particular. In tennis, Petra Kvitova and Denis Shapovalov upload to the network. Along with the style of life, Chris Hemsworth looks like a beautiful sculpture of an ambassador. A suit that seems made to the measure since the actor known primarily for his role as Thor in the Marvel movies has had a true adoration for motor racing. The loop is closed…

The faces of the adrenaline They are athletes, actors, models or explorers, the important thing is to choose the faces that adhere to the image of the brand. In Panerai, the new ambassadors, also called "Heroes" did not know how to images on glossy paper. On the contrary, they are part of the overall experience that it offers to the Paneristi – the nickname given to the fans absolute of the Italian house – and their interaction with the customer strongly requested. The program, adrenaline, adventure, and a lot of testosterone ! Learn how to manage your fears with the filmmaker and climber Jimmy Chin, chat live with the champion of diving in apnea Guillaume Néry or unravel the secrets of a workout with the swimming champion Gregorio Paltrinieri are so many episodes to follow on Instagram with these new " Heroes ". In addition to the experience of larp that accompany the purchase of some limited edition models. The last example in date, the five buyers of the Submersible EcoPangaea™ Tourbillon GMT – 50 mm Edition Mike Horn (PAM01108) have secured their ticket to follow the famous explorer during an expedition in the Arctic.

Jimmy Chin © Panerai

In the world of sport, other Houses share the limelight with athletes and adventurers for the faint of heart. In the past few years, Ulysse Nardin has been a true armada of” Ulysses “. The browser Sebastien Destremau, the snowborder Mathieu Crepel, the freediver Fred Buyle, the champion of kitesurf Alex Caizergues embody, each in its own way, a contemporary image of the hero of theOdyssey Homer. “For them, life is a succession of challenges and opportunities, explains the brand. Seek to overcome obstacles to extremes, each in its own way, and pursue their wildest dreams. These new partnerships are indicative of the profound desire of the brand to put in the front of the stage, these “Ulysses” today, these “travelers” are independent, but also to invite all to “wake up” Ulysses in touch with your inner self and begin your own Odyssey. “

When beauty is not enough The family Ulysse Nardin has grown recently with the arrival of the first woman in this armed clash. For the diver Alessandra Zecchini, is not a question of playing ” Penelope “. “Lady in the apnea, she is not a mermaid, but a real “Ulysses”, says Françoise Bezzola, director of marketing for Ulysse Nardin. This athlete is brave embodies the strength and determination. At the gates of 2020, the beauty is not enough. Alessia Zecchini is a woman of many facets that made us the honor of being the first explorer of the family, until now, of all men. “

Alessia Zecchini © Ulysse Nardin

The beauty is not enough. At this point, the adventure on their quads Breitling to join the "Odysseus" Ulysse Nardin. "The members of our adventure in your quads, that are world famous or anonymous, will be absolute masters in their respective fields, announced that Georges Kern, CEO of the brand, at the launch of the project adventure on their quads, these formations are made up of three personalities. I hope to see you soon to complete their individual missions, or shared in one of the environments of Breitling. "On the film front, the aura and the glamour of the essence, with the three Hollywood actors : Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, and Adam Driver. On the sea side, the team of surfers to place in the cool attitude of Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore and Sally Fitzgibbons. But other faces, sometimes with less media coverage, are also distinguished. Among the explorers, Bertand Piccard, known in particular for his round-the-world in a balloon nonstop, sharing the bill with Inge Solheim, who guided the teams of wounded veterans to the two poles, or even with David de Rothschild, the youngest Briton to have reached both poles, and raised the awareness of the vortex of trash in the North Pacific by the construction of a boat durable from plastic bottles.

Creative individuals Regardless of whether the universe deployed by the brands, the persons chosen have in common is their energy, their determination and their creativity. For the return of the stage to watch Pasha, Cartier has offered a dream cast composed of Rami Malek, Troys Sivan, Willow Smith, Maisie Williams, and Jackson Wang under the eye of a fashion photographer in new york by Craig McDean. “Since its creation in the 1980s, the watch Pasha formed a certain idea of success directly linked to its design, the extrovert, his power and his non-conformism, graphics, underlines Arnaud Carrez, International Director of Marketing and Communications of Cartier International. Is in phase with the energy and diversity of a new generation of designers today. These new ambassadors Pasha who owe their success to their difference, their creativity, their connection, their multidisciplinary nature and their generosity. “

Rami Malek, Willow Smith, Troys Sivan, Maisie Williams, Jackson Wang © Pasha de Cartier