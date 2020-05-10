The new project Emma Watson for victims of harassment at work

People and royalty

Very involved in the fight for the rights of women, the actress is supporting a new initiative to defend women who are victims of harassment and sexual assault at their place of work.

Emma Watson marks a new step in its struggle for the defence of women’s rights. Icon feminist, the young woman is very involved in the fight for gender equality. Since 2014, she is a goodwill ambassador by UN Women. In the same year, she became the face and spokesperson of the campaign HeForShe. Now, at 29 years of age, she continues to invest heavily in the movement Time’s Up.

Today, she launches a new project : a line of call for women harassed by their employer or other workers. This new telephone line (020 7490 01152), free of charge, of course, has been launched this Monday in the United Kingdom. It aims to provide support and advice on how to assert their rights, more specifically in the workplace.

” Understand what your rights are, how you can enforce them and the choice that you have is fundamental to create spaces that work safe for everyone. This line of the board represents considerable progress for ensuring the support of all women, where we are working “says Emma Watson daily The Sun.

The actress pointed out that more than half of the employed women in the Uk have already been harassed at their place of work. ” We finally have the impression that people realize the magnitude of the problem ! “



The advice provided is of a psychological nature, but also a legal one. Indeed, in such situations, women may feel bereft and stuck. This is why the objective is also to guide them in their efforts.

Understand to better defend themselves

In practice, it is the association Rights of Women who provide these tips. Deeba Syed, legal counsel for the association, said that this line will allow women” to make informed choices about the next steps, including how to navigate the judicial system of trust “. Because, in effect,” we know that complaints of sexual harassment in the workplace are often treated in a manner bias which is negative, downward, or even that can lead to victimization “explains the lawyer.

” It is for this reason that we will also work to dismantle the structural problems underlying them, who reject the whole weight of the blame on the victims and complicating the efforts of women who want to get into a legal action “, she adds.

After The Sunthe interpreter of Hermione would have given a million pounds (nearly 1 090 000 euros) to start this line of appeal. Managed by the charity, it will also be supported by the public authorities.

With Belga