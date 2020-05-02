The new project is intriguing, Tom Holland and director of the Avengers Endgame

Tom Holland, alias Spider-Man in the movies, Marvel and Sony, found Joe and Anthony Russothe directors ofAvengers Endgamefor a film as intriguing as dark.
In Cherry, in which the young actor has just revealed a first glimpse on Instagram, he was a veteran of the war in Iraq. Back in the United States, he suffers from a disorder of post-traumatic stress disorder. Addicted to opioids, he began to steer the banks to pay for its doses.
Unveiled last Friday on Instagram, the first picture of Tom Holland as robber of banks in Cherry has elicited a strong response. The actor appears as we’ve never seen, in a thousand places of the Marvel movies for that have made it famous.
The photo has been “liked” more than 4.2 million times on the platform (and especially by Dwayne Johnson!). Already finished, the film will be released in the United States on January 1, 2020. It has not yet date of release of the French.