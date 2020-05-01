The new project of Drake ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ out tonight

Drake provides a great surprise.

The 6 God would have abandoned this evening a new project called Dark Lane Demo Tapes. On Thursday, fans have noticed that several new pieces have started to appear on the platform of music ID Shazam, with titles such as “From Florida With Love”, “Landed” and “Time Flies”.

The project would be composed of 13 tracks, including collaborations with Future and Young Thug (“D4L”), Chris Brown (“Not You Too”), and his collaboration as expected with Playboi Carti (“Bread 1993”). His hit in the top of the rankings “Toosie Slide” and the “Chicago Freestyle” and “When to Say When” previously published are also included in the list of tracks compiled by the fans.

Drake has previewed her collaboration with Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign at Instagram Live OVO Mark earlier this month, while “Desires” with the Future has been leaked by Drake himself in January.

It seems that the project is a mixtape to hold the fans until he drops the track’s official Scorpion of 2018. “The album is about to be completed”, he said during the livestream of OVO Mark.

Drake has not yet commented on the draft rumor, but all signs point to a new music.

RUMOR: According to Shazam Drake could release a new song with Chris Brown this evening. The rumor is also that Drake releases a mixtape / album surprise. pic.twitter.com/ydXKoS0Ifh – Chris Brown News🎈 (fan) (@ChartsBreezy) April 30, 2020

UPDATE: Drake has confirmed that the band demo of Dark Lane will come out tonight with collaborations with Young Thug, Chris Brown, Future, Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign. It has also revealed the cover art and the tracklist.

“My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel have collected a lot of songs that people are asking for (a few leaks and a few joints on SoundCloud and new vibrations),” he wrote. “DARK LANE DEMO TAPES around midnight.”

He also announced that his sixth studio album would arrive this summer. “Also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER of 2020 !!! Lucky number 6, soon forward, ” he added.