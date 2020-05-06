The new projects of Selena Gomez

If the containment prevents the realization of many projects, Selena Gomez does not let down and is full of ideas for the development of new ones.

It looks like Selena Gomez has not escaped the great power of containment : the creativity. While it is a great success with his new album “Rare”, the singer of 27 years took advantage of this rest time for thinking about new projects, reflections is intended to be fruitful as the ideas flowed.

The kitchen

If many of the rumors revolve around the creation of a documentary produced by Netflix, based on the life of the singer, it has neither confirmed or denied but has directed its people to other projects. In fact, it is in a register culinary that we will be able to find the star. Like many, she tries new dishes and spends a lot of time in the kitchen during the confinement, so why not benefit of its fans ? According to remarks reported by Deadline Tuesday 5 may 2020, Selena Gomez will be at the controls of a cooking show aired on HBO. This program will be split into ten episodes in which the former star of Disney Channel will be accompanied by a leader to bring the hand to the paw. Together, they will share their tricks of the gastronomic and support a charity related to the diet. “I think that I have been asked hundreds of times what career I would have done if I had not been a singer, and I replied that it would have been fun to be a chef”, she confided with a sense of humor.

A foot in the cosmetic

Clearly, Selena Gomez is a true jack-of-all, it has also made it a talking about his future brand of cosmetics called Rare Beauty. To this effect, the actress wants to take care itself of the recruitment and transforms into a true human resources director. Eight years of experience in the business, this is the minimum required to represent the brand that aims to be elitist.

The song above all

Finally, among all these projects, the artist doesn’t forget his first passion : music. If she can not go on stage due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, it works all the same on new compositions and has built a real studio in quarantine. Saturday 2 may 2020, the best friend of Taylor Swift published a photo of her au naturel in front of his new workplace.