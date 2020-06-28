Available from the 7th of April in the Hexagon, on the platform of Disney+ has seen its catalog grow a little more each week. Here are the new releases for the week of June 26 to July 2, 2020.
After having been spoiled by Disney+ with the availability of the short film The snow Queen : Happy christmas with Olaffans The Snow Queen jump for joy this week with the original program In another world : behind the scenes of the snow Queen 2 (to the air as soon as this Friday, June 26). This documentary series in six parts, is committed to lifting the veil on the secrets of the most successful in the history of the world of animation, and the offer of an unprecedented event in the heart of the animation studios of Disney. This week, not the movie-event like Artemis Fowl but short films with the famous character of Donald and the youth of the series ! Fans of the Jonas Brothers will be delighted to rediscover the series Jonas and Jonas L. Aand the actresses-singers Zendaya and Bella Thorne will also be honored with Shake It Up. Discover without waiting for the program of all the news of the week at Disney+. And to see the last week, here it is.
The original content that incorporate Disney+ as soon as the 26 of June
In another world : behind the scenes of the snow Queen 2
Other films and programs that integrate Disney+ this week
Basil, private Detective
Donald and the bees
Donald forest
Donald is visiting the Grand Canyon
Picnic on the beach
A Sleeping bear
Section Genius of Season 1 to 3
Donald plays golf
Donald crève
Jonas – Season 1
Jonas L. A. – Season 2
Shake It Up – Season 1
Sonny – Season 1 to 3
Miraculous – The adventures of Ladybug and Chat Noir (Websisodes) – Season 1 and 2
Robin hood and his merry men
Darby O Gill and the little goblins