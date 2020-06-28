the new releases for the week of June 26 to July 2, 2020

After having been spoiled by Disney+ with the availability of the short film The snow Queen : Happy christmas with Olaf, the fans of the Queen of the Snow is going to jump for joy this week with the original program, In another world : behind the scenes of the snow Queen 2 (disseminated as soon as this Friday, June 26). This documentary series in six parts, is committed to lifting the veil on the secrets of the most successful in the history of the world of animation, and the offer of an unprecedented event in the heart of the animation studios of Disney. This week, this is not a film, as in the case of Artemis Fowl, but of short films, starring the famous character Donald and the youth of the series ! Fans of the Jonas Brothers will be delighted to rediscover the series Jonas and Jonas L. a., and the actresses-singers Zendaya and Bella Thorne will also be in the spotlight with Shake It Up. Discover without waiting for the program of all the news of the week at Disney+. And to see the last week, here it is.

The original content that incorporate Disney+ as soon as the 26 of June

In another world : behind the scenes of the snow Queen 2

Other films and programs that integrate Disney+ this week

The basil, the Detective privéDonald and abeillesDonald forestierDonald visit the Great CanyonPique-picnic in the plageUn Dream oursSection Genius of Season 1 to 3Donald plays golfDonald crèveJonas – Season 1Jonas L. A. – Season 2Shake of the same Season 1Sonny – Season 1 to 3Miraculous

