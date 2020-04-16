The new rumor of Marvel says that Hulk Mark Ruffalo will reach its end in ` She-Hulk “

The time of Mark Ruffalo in the film world Marvel might be almost finished. After having played in all the major projects of the intersection of Marvel (with the exception of Captain America: Civil War), the future of the Hulk in the MCU is more uncertain than ever. Although the character has survived the battle with Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: the End of the party, inside sources say that Marvel plans to kill the She-Hulk.

Marvel said goodbye to some of the Avengers original

Marvel will introduce a multitude of new characters in phase 4 of the MCU. The studio has bid farewell to some of its main hero in Endgame, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

The future of other characters, like the Hulk to Ruffalo, rest

uncertain, so that some of the favorites of fans have had their own shows on Disney +.

Most of the next tv shows Marvel will have an impact on the MCU, but

we don’t know how much crossover really happen.

At the present time, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk are the only high-level characters to stay standing up. Thor will appear in at least one other stand-alone movie when Thor: Love and Thunder will be in theatres in 2022.

But the future of the Hulk in the MCU is not very clear. Marvel has not said

anything about giving Ruffalo his own movie, and sources now claim that the

the studio will kill the Hulk in the next series She-Hulk.

Marvel will kill he Hulk to Ruffalo in “She-Hulk”?

The main problem with Hulk is that Universal owns the rights to the character, which is one of the reasons why Marvel has not developed film solo for the character. And with the studio exploring a graceful restart in phase 4, it is quite possible that the days of the Hulk to be counted.

To go further, an inside source recently told We

I am covered that Marvel will kill the Hulk during his early days

her new series She-Hulk on Disney +. The insider claims that Hulk

meet its end in a future season of the show after being sacrificed to his

cousin, Jennifer Walters.

The source did not reveal more details on the death of the Hulk.

Given the way the Hulk is pretty much indestructible in the comics, it will be

interesting to see how Marvel manages its death.

Marvel, of course, has not confirmed any of the reports surrounding the future of the Hulk in the MCU. We know that Ruffalo is expected to resume his role in the series, but we still do not know to what extent he will be involved in the project.

What villains of DC could kill the Hulk?

The idea that the Hulk will die to She-Hulk has triggered a variety of theories on the evil that could facilitate its destruction. Although there are few villains capable of killing the Hulk in the MCU, several villains of DC are up to the task.

A list of DC characters who could defeat Hulk in head-to-head

the battle includes the likes of Trigon, Imperiex, Anti-Monitor, Atrocitus and

Darkseid. These villains possess significant powers that give them an advantage over

The Hulk, despite his invincibility.

Marvel, of course, does not own any of these characters

available. And with Thanos now out of the picture, we don’t know who is the

the studio will take down the Hulk.

That is, there is a strong chance that they will continue to play a

important part in the MCU.

Delay in MCU Phase 4

Marvel has recently confirmed that all of its movies in the MCU would be delayed by several months due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. We don’t know how these delays will affect the shows on Disney +, but the studio may just be revealing its next television program.

The streaming service has recently made its debut in western Europe, and

Disney + France has published a calendar of upcoming shows, Marvel, which may or may

not be accurate.

If the information is correct, Marvel is planning to release the Falcon

and the soldier of winter, Loki, and what if…? 2021. For

In 2022, fans will be able to stream Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk,

and Moon Knight.

Marvel has not confirmed any of these release dates.