The new series of the Life the Love will be available on the platform of the application since its launch on the 9th of July.

On Wednesday, SCO, has announced today the acquisition of the series of the LIFE the LOVE, a romantic comedy composed of 10 30-minute episodes and produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco of Entertainment.

This novelty is available in its entirety on the OCS to the application since its launch on the 9th of July. The series will also be available from this date on the shelf of every Thursday on OCS Max at the rate of two episodes per week.

Visible in the united States since the 27th of may for the launch of the platform american HBO Max and already renewed for a second season, Love Life is an anthology series in which each season will trace the pursuit of a different protagonist in search of love. Each episode of the half hour will tell the story of a romantic relationship of the main character. The first season focuses on Darby, played by Anna Kendrick.

Boris Duchesnay, Deputy Director General in charge of the Programs of the OCS : “ We are pleased to welcome you at OCS this new series, that speaks of love with a sense of humor, and that fits perfectly into the DNA of our series on the strong stories and the promise of artistic demanding. We are anxious that our subscribers are discovering this romantic comedy about the universal, it has been used by a heroin, touching and distinctly modern “

In Love Life, Anna Kendrick plays the role of Darby Carter, a young woman who we all love stories : the first ray of their lives until the last man with whom she will share her life. Let’s see how the people that he has encountered in his way influenced the person she has become. The pilot of the series immerses us in 2012, where Darby, a young new Yorker, and a guide in a museum, in a club meeting of Augie (Jin Ha), a man with the beam is immediate. With Anna Kendrick, Zoë Chao, Peter Vacket Sasha Presenter.