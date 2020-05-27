The new single from Shaggy and Sting unveiled on Animal Crossing

The two artists are the guests of the show Animal Talking presented by Gary Whitta.

Animal Talking was named talk show of the end of the evening the warmest of 2020 and attracts great personalities.

The video game would it have become a medium to full-fledged ? After the concert event of Travis Scott on Fortnite, it’s the turn of artists Shaggy and Sting announce their new title, Animal Crossing this time. It is Gary Whitta, who announced the news on Twitter.

Since the containment and the release of the game, the author and screenwriter was an impromptu host of a talk-show mounted all the parts in the video game Animal Crossing. Called Animal Talking, this issue is votedtalk show end of the evening the warmest of 2020″ by The Yard has built a solid popularity in record time.

The release “cannonball” video game from Nintendo has greatly helped the project to be put in place, and has attracted many personalities. Elijah Wood, Danny Trejo, T-pain, Colin Trevorrow, Greg Grunberg, or Tim Schafer have already gone through the studio of Gary Whitta to tell about their projects and how they are living the containment.

Players, the English Sting and the Jamaican Shaggy, therefore, are the next guests of the Pet Talking, live on Twitch. They plan to unveil their next single after a first album in collaboration successful. True success in 2018, 44/876 was very well received being a gold disk in France and winning the Grammy Award for best album of reggae 2018.

Season 2, Animal-Talking begins on the hats of wheels and can easily attract big stars. Brie Larson, Maisie Williams or Stephen Fry are also great players at the famous AAA Nintendo, the list of potential future guests is longer than the debts to Tom Nook.