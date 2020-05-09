the new single of Lady Gaga, it is for very soon!

Only a few more days before discovering ” Stupid Love “, the new single of Lady Gaga. Tick, tock, tick, tock : this will be the 7th of February, precise The Sun. According to the magazine, Lady Gaga is pretty happy with his work :” Gaga has been working hard in the studio since last year and is very excited of what she has achieved. It sticks to the style in which it is good and the first single is very pop. She knows she cannot stay too long away from the industry, so she wants to return now, while there is still so much love around her “.

And as good news comes not only The Sun adds that Lady Gaga should go back in the world tour next fall with its sixth album, which should be out also very soon, confirmed on Universal Music. The popstar didn’t have a solo album since “Joanne” in 2016, certified gold disc in France. After that, she had a hit with the soundtrack of the film A Star Is Born.

In 2017, the american artist had to suspend its world tour, with fibromyalgia.