the new songs are in the program

If Geralt of Riv, the character played by Henry Cavill in the series of Netflix The Witcher has become so popular, it is in part thanks to the talent of the actor, but also thanks to a bit of the song, which quickly became an icon, a true chorus of the screen, but also for those who watched the series.

Mix up a corner of your witcher, oh valley of abundance, oh valley of abundance ! Oh, Oh, Oh !

A sign of this popularity, the song was quickly placed in line on the platform Spotify. And this, even as Joey Baty, the actor who plays Jaskier, the traveling companion of the Witcher does not hold back his criticism.

This is the single most painful thing I have ever heard. It is so ‘sticky’.

The “bad” news, the result could well be on the path.

New songs of The Witcher

This is Lauren S. Hissrich, the showrunneuse that revealed this information in an interview with the american media TV guide. He was first of all recognized that the success of the first song was a surprise and that the team had doubted even before you enter.

When they wrote the song, I had no idea if it would work or not. Honestly, even there will come a time that I said to myself, ‘what we thought we were imagining integrate that song into the middle of this episode ? This is crazy’.

But now, the desire of the series would be to sing the Batey as often as possible.

And also it seems to me that the idea of storytelling is very important in The Witcher, the idea of the one who tells the stories. So we clearly continue to use.

Now imagine a new song. As for knowing what to expect exactly, and it is probably difficult to know right now. The first song has a genesis very special, as you said recently. So please be patient. In the next season of The Witcher is scheduled for year 2021.